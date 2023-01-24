PGA Tour heads to Torrey Pines, European tour stays in UAE

Jon Rahm takes his winning ways to one of his favorite places for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Rahm has won both of his PGA Tour starts this year and four of his last six tournaments worldwide. The field is strong at the top featuring Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa. The tournament starts Wednesday and finishes Saturday to avoid the NFL conference championships on Sunday. Rory McIlroy makes his 2023 debut on the European tour for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. McIlroy is barely hanging on to the No. 1 world ranking. He is a two-time winner of this event.

