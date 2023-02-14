PGA Tour heads to Riviera in LA to wrap up West Coast swing

Tiger Woods is back in action playing and walking for the first time since the British Open last July. He is the tournament host at the Genesis Invitational and has decided to compete. The West Coast swing on the PGA Tour comes to a close in a big way. Even before the Genesis Invitational was an elevated event, the best players rarely skipped it. Now it has a $20 million purse. The field at Riviera features 19 of the top 20 players from the world ranking. The PGA Tour Champions is in Florida, while the European tour is in Thailand.

