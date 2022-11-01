PGA Tour heads to Mexico, LPGA Tour caps Asia swing in Japan

The PGA Tour goes from one beach resort to another. Seamus Power won the Bermuda Championship. Now it’s off to Mayakoba, the Mexican resort along the Gulf of Mexico. It has a strong field for this time of the year. Scottie Scheffler is playing as the No. 2 player in the world for the first time since March. Also playing is two-time major champion Collin Morikawa. The LPGA Tour is back in Asia, returning to Japan for the first time since 2019. The field has only three of the top 10. The PGA Tour Champions resumes its postseason in Florida.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.