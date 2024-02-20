PGA Tour heads to Mexico. LPGA begins Asia swing in Thailand

The traditional West Coast swing is over on the PGA Tour. The Florida swing is a week away. In between is the Mexico Open. The field isn’t terribly strong except for defending champion Tony Finau. But the winner gets a trip to the Masters and the PGA Championship. The LPGA Tour resumes its season with the first Asia swing. It starts in Thailand. Also, Angel Cabrera is scheduled to make his first start after his release from prison in Brazil for gender violence. The PGA Tour Champions is in Morocco. The European tour has the first of three events in Africa.

