PGA Tour has final signature event as LPGA goes to Sahalee for 3rd major

The PGA Tour stages its final signature event this year and won’t have Rory McIlroy in the field. McIlroy withdrew from the Travelers Championship after his stunning collapse cost him a U.S. Open title last week. This is the third straight big event for PGA Tour members. The Memorial was the week before the U.S. Open. The LPGA has its third major of the year with the KPMG Women’s PGA at Sahalee. Nelly Korda has missed the cut in her last two starts. Bryson DeChambeau gets right back to work. The U.S. Open champion heads to Tennessee for LIV Golf Nashville.

