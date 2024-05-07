PGA Tour goes to Quail Hollow ahead of PGA Championship. Nelly Korda goes for 6 in a row

The PGA Tour goes to the Wells Fargo Championship for another $20 million signature event. This one does not feature the No. 1 player in golf. Scottie Scheffler is sitting out due to the impending birth of his first child. The event is a warmup for the second major of the year next week at Valhalla. The winner gets into the PGA Championship next week if not already eligible. Elsewhere, Nelly Korda is playing and has LPGA history on her mind. Korda goes after a record sixth straight victory when she plays the Cognizant Founders Cup. The PGA Tour Champions has the first of its five majors on the schedule with the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

