PGA Tour goes to Mississippi and LIV players flock to St. Andrews for Dunhill Links

The Presidents Cup is over and the PGA Tour resumes the fall portion of its FedEx Cup schedule in Mississippi. Among those playing to try to secure a full card for next year is Rickie Fowler. Mackenzie Hughes of Canada is a past champion of the Sanderson Farms Championship. He’s coming off his Presidents Cup debut. The stars are in St. Andrews for the Dunhill Links Championship. Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm headline the field in the three-course rotation that ends on the Old Course at St. Andrews. Rahm is among 14 LIV players on the European tour this week.

