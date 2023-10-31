PGA Tour goes to Mexico, Champions has 2nd playoff event in Florida

The PGA Tour goes back to Mexico but to a new golf course. The fall event used to be at Mayakoba until it became a LIV Golf event. Now the World Wide Technology Championship is going to a course designed by Tiger Woods’ architecture firm called El Cardonal at Diamante. Cameron Young is playing for the first time in more than two months. Meanwhile, the PGA Tour Champions resumes its postseason. Steve Stricker has the title wrapped up and isn’t playing. The LPGA Tour finishes off its four-tournament Asia swing in Japan. It’s the oldest event on the Asia swing.

