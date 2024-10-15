PGA Tour goes to Las Vegas and Jon Rahm makes another European tour start in Spain

The PGA Tour returns to Las Vegas for the Shriners Children’s Open. Tom Kim is going for his third straight win at the TPC Summerlin. No one has won the same tournament three times in a row since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic from 2009 through 2011. Kim is among six players from the top 50 in the world ranking playing in Las Vegas. Jon Rahm makes another European tour start in Spain at the Andalucia Masters. The LPGA Tour has nine of the top 10 from the Race to the CME Globe playing in South Korea. Missing is top-ranked Nelly Korda.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.