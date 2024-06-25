PGA Tour goes to Detroit and US Senior Open returns to roots at Newport

The PGA Tour hits a quiet part of the schedule starting with the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Rickie Fowler is the defending champion. The highest-ranked player is Tom Kim at No. 16. He is playing his ninth week in a row. Also in the field is 15-year-old Miles Russell. Lee Westwood makes his senior major debut at the U.S. Senior Open. He was among the first to join LIV Golf. The Senior Open is at Newport. It hosted the first USGA championship in 1895. This will be the 1,001st USGA championship. The LPGA has a team event in Michigan.

