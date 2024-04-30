PGA Tour goes to Dallas for same course and new title. LIV Golf plays in Singapore

The PGA Tour is back in Dallas under a different name. The CJ Cup started in its native South Korea. But when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, it went to Las Vegas and South Carolina. And now it has taken over as title sponsor of the Byron Nelson. The field features only 10 of the top 50 in the world. The headliner is Jordan Spieth. LIV Golf goes from Australia to Singapore. The PGA Tour Champions marks the return of Bernhard Langer. He’s a four-time winner of the Insperity Invitational. He hasn’t played since injuring his Achilles tendon on Feb. 1.

