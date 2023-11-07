PGA Tour goes to Bermuda, LPGA returns home to America

The PGA Tour heads overseas again for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with Adam Scott as the headliner. There are two events left in the PGA Tour season. The LPGA Tour returns from its four-week Asia swing for The Annika in Florida. After this week, the top 60 in the Race to CME Globe qualify for the season finale the following week in Naples, Florida. The PGA Tour Champions has its season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship with no drama. Steve Stricker already has won the title. Justin Thomas and Max Homa are in South Africa for the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

