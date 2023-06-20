PGA Tour goes from major to $20M event, LPGA goes to major

The PGA Tour goes from one $20 million purse to another, with one big exception. Last week was the U.S. Open. This week is the Travelers Championship. It’s the last of the elevated events on the PGA Tour schedule that have a full field. U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark is in the field with the rest of the tour’s best. Missing are Jordan Spieth and Sam Burns. The LPGA Tour has its second major of the year at the KPMG Women’s PGA at Baltusrol. Rose Zhang is the feature. She won in her pro debut three weeks ago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.