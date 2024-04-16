PGA Tour gets post-Masters signature event at Hilton Head. LPGA stages first major in Houston

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler plans to get right back to work at the RBC Heritage. No one has won the week after winning the Masters since Bernhard Langer in 1985. Hilton Head was always seen as a peaceful place to relax and play after the Masters. Now it’s a $20 million signature event on the PGA Tour. The RBC Heritage will have a 69-man field. The LPGA Tour starts its major championship season with The Chevron Championship. Nelly Korda is going for her fifth straight victory. That would tie the record held by Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam for longest winning streak.

