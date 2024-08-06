PGA Tour gets new sponsor for Quail Hollow and one stop at Philadelphia Cricket Club

The PGA Tour has a seven-year deal for Truist Financial Corp. to be the new title sponsor at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Truist Championship will be the fourth name of the tournament since it debut in 2003. Now it’s a signature event and the deal with Truist keeps it that way through 2031. Quail Hollow is hosting the PGA Championship next year. That means the Truist Championship will be held at Philadelphia Cricket Club for 2025. Truist takes over as the title sponsor after Wells Fargo chose not to renew its deal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.