PGA Tour fall offers spots in Masters and $20 million events

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The latest PGA Tour memo offers a few more details about the 2024 schedule and why it will be important for some to play in the fall. For those players who finish outside the top 50 in the FedEx Cup, they can keep accumulating points to get one of the 10 spots available in the eight $20 million designated events. There’s also a spot in the Masters for anyone who wins. The Masters will be shown on CBS for the 68th straight year. CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus says LIV golfers will be treated just like every other golfer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.