PGA Tour ends its season at East Lake for Tour Championship

A PGA Tour season that began last September ends in Atlanta with the Tour Championship. It is the FedEx Cup finale, with the winner getting an $18 million bonus. Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 seed for the second straight year. He lost a six-shot lead in the final round to Rory McIlroy last year. The top 30 made it to East Lake. That includes Jordan Spieth, just barely. The LPGA Tour is in Canada for the final week of qualifying for the Solheim Cup. The European tour is in Prague, and Steve Stricker returns on the PGA Tour Champions.

