PGA Tour commissioner and Saudi fund governor paired at pro-am event in Scotland

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
FILE - PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan poses with Scottie Scheffler with the FedExCup Trophy after Scheffler won the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament Sept. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jason Allen]

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will be with Saudi wealth fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan this week in Scotland. This time they will be competing on the links. Monahan and Al-Rumayyan are paired together in the Dunhill Links Championship on the European tour. Monahan has Billy Horschel as a pro partner. Rumayyan is playing with Dean Burmester of South Africa. Burmester is among 14 players from Saudi-funded LIV Golf in the tournament. Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy also are playing. Monahan and Al-Rumayyan also met three weeks ago in New York as they try to negotiate a deal.

