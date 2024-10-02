PGA Tour commissioner and Saudi fund governor paired at pro-am event in Scotland

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will be with Saudi wealth fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan this week in Scotland. This time they will be competing on the links. Monahan and Al-Rumayyan are paired together in the Dunhill Links Championship on the European tour. Monahan has Billy Horschel as a pro partner. Rumayyan is playing with Dean Burmester of South Africa. Burmester is among 14 players from Saudi-funded LIV Golf in the tournament. Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy also are playing. Monahan and Al-Rumayyan also met three weeks ago in New York as they try to negotiate a deal.

