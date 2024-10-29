PGA Tour Champions the latest to have team tournament

The PGA Tour Champions is the latest U.S. tour to have an official team event. The American Family Insurance Championship will be held on a new TPC Wisconsin course in Madison co-designed by Steve Stricker. He’s also the tournament host. Stricker says a new course is a good time for a new format. Next up is the Grant Thornton Invitational in December. That’s the mixed-team event with Jason Day and Lydia Ko as defending champions. Greg Norman isn’t saying he’s out at LIV. But he tells Sports Illustrated his contract as CEO is through next August.

