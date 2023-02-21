PGA Tour begins road to Masters, LIV Golf starts in Mexico

The PGA Tour begins its road to the Masters at the Honda Classic and LIV Golf begins its second season in Mexico. The Honda Classic has a weak field this year, with three of the top 20 players in the world and eight of the top 50. It comes after two $20 million tournaments and has two more elevated events after. LIV Golf offers $20 million purses for individual play at every tournament. The Saudi-funded league opens its second season at Mayakoba in Mexico before taking two weeks off. Dustin Johnson hasn’t played in nearly four months. The LPGA Tour resumes in Thailand.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.