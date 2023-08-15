PGA Tour back to Chicago suburbs for second round of FedEx Cup playoffs

The PGA Tour goes to the second of its three postseason events. The BMW Championship is at Olympia Fields south of Chicago. It’s for the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings. The field size is down from 70 players in recent years. Everyone who has made it to the BMW Championship is assured of getting in the $20 million signature events next season. Jon Rahm still leads the FedEx Cup. Lucas Glover has gone all the way from No. 112 to No. 4 by winning the last two tournaments. The U.S. Amateur is at Cherry Hills outside Denver.

