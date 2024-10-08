PGA Tour back in Utah for the first time in six decades and European tour goes to site of Olympics

The PGA Tour returns to Utah for the first time since 1963 with the Black Desert Championship. Among the players with Utah connections in the field is 65-year-old Jay Don Blake. He will be making his 500th career start on the PGA Tour. Kevin Yu is playing coming off his first tour title at the Sanderson Farms Championship. The European tour goes to the host course of the Paris Olympics at the French Open. Billy Horschel is in the field, extending his European vacation. The LPGA Tour gets back to work in Shanghai to start a four-week Asia swing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.