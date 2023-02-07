PGA Tour and Super Bowl collide in Phoenix with strong field

Golf’s “Greatest Show on Grass” and the showcase of America’s biggest sport collide this week in Phoenix. The WM Phoenix Open prefers to be held the same week as the Super Bowl. This will be the first time since 2015 that both are held in the Phoenix area. The Phoenix Open already has the largest attendance of PGA Tour events. Now it’s an elevated event. That means it has a $20 million purse and a strong field, featuring eight of the top 10 players in the world. The European tour goes to Singapore for a new tournament. The PGA Tour Champions return to Morocco.

