PGA Tour and LPGA Tour get together for mixed team. Europe stays in South Africa

The PGA Tour and LPGA Tour are getting together for the second straight year with the Grant Thornton Invitational. It features 16 two-player mixed teams. Tony Finau had to withdraw from the Bahamas last week, but he’s back in action playing with Nelly Korda. Five of the top 10 players in the women’s world ranking are in the field at Tiburon. The highest-ranked PGA Tour player is Sahith Theegala at No. 13. The European tour stays in South Africa for the Alfred Dunhill Championship. The pressure comes at PGA Tour Q-school. The top five and ties earn cards.

