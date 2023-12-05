PGA Tour and LPGA come together for mixed-team tournament in Florida

The PGA Tour and LPGA Tour are getting together for the Grant Thornton Invitational. The mixed-team event features players from each tour. It will be the first such tournament since the old JC Penney Classic in 1999. The last edition was won by John Daly and Laura Davies. Among the teams are Jason Day and Lydia Ko, and Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson. Day is the highest-ranked male player at No. 19. The LPGA has five of the top 10 in the women’s world ranking. The PGA Tour Champions has the new World Champions Cup among three teams.

