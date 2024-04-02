PGA Tour and LIV Golf get to final week before the Masters

This is the final week before the Masters, and nearly half the field for Augusta National is in action. They’re just playing on two tours. Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy lead the field at the Valero Texas Open. The Masters is holding one spot for whoever wins in San Antonio if they are not already eligible. LIV Golf in the Miami area has defending Masters champion Jon Rahm among 13 players at Doral who are eligible for Augusta National. The LPGA completes its Western swing with the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek. Nelly Korda goes for her fourth straight win.

