PGA rainstorm could help Medinah bite back after Schauffele’s record start

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — There’s rain in the forecast and lots of low numbers on the scoreboard. Could Friday at the PGA Championship be remembered as the day Valhalla bit back? Even if it does, is there any stopping Xander Schauffele? The 30-year-old Californian took advantage of calm, soft conditions on opening day to set the PGA record with a 9-under 62 that gave him a three-shot lead after one of the lowest-scoring rounds in the tournament’s history. According to Elias Sports Bureau, a record 64 players broke par, rewriting the record for a first round at the PGA that was last set when 60 players finished in the red at Medinah in 2006.

