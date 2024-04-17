PGA Championship to return to Kiawah Island in 2031

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The PGA Championship is returning to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in 2031 for a third time. The two previous winners delivered record-setting performances. Phil Mickelson became the oldest major champion at age 50 in 2021 when he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah for his sixth major. Rory McIlroy set a PGA Championship record with an eight-shot victory when he claimed his second major at the Ocean Course in 2012. Only eight other courses have hosted the PGA Championships three times or more. Kiawah Island first became notable when the Americans beat Europe in the 1991 Ryder Cup.

