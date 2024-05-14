PGA Championship returns to Valhalla. Rose Zhang returns to Liberty National for LPGA

The PGA Championship returns to Valhalla for the fourth time, but the first time in May. Rory McIlroy is the last winner at Valhalla. That was 10 years ago and the last time he won a major. Brooks Koepka is the defending champion. Scottie Scheffler arrives as a first-time father. His son was born last week. Tiger Woods also is playing for the first time since the Masters. The LPGA Tour goes to Liberty National for the Mizuho Americas Open. Rose Zhang won last year in her professional debut. She also won last week and ended Nelly Korda’s winning streak.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.