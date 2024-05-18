PGA Championship is delayed by fog at Valhalla

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Now that the rain has cleared out, fog has moved in at the PGA Championship. Thick fog covered Valhalla on Saturday morning. That has led to a delay in the second round resuming. It also means the third round will be played in threesomes on both tees. Six groups failed to finish Friday because of darkness, and they still can’t see — at least not very far. Xander Schauffele has a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa after 36 holes, with Masters champion Scottie Scheffler three shots back as he tries to clear his head after being arrested Friday morning.

