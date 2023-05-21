PGA Championship at a glance

By The Associated Press
Brooks Koepka holds the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A brief look at the PGA Championship Sunday at Oak Hill

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.