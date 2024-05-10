PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’24: The big moments at Valhalla

The PGA Championship returns to Valhalla on May 16-19. The Kentucky club has held three previous majors and the Ryder Cup. And there’s rarely been a dull moment. Kenny Perry spent too much time in the broadcast booth before losing his playoff to Mark Brooks. The most famous was Tiger Woods getting into a playoff with Bob May by making the biggest putt of his career and then winning his third straight major. And then there was Rory McIlroy winning in the dark the last time the PGA was at Valhalla. The Americans won the Ryder Cup in 2008.

