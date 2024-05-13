PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’24: Spieth gets another Grand Slam shot. Hardly anyone is talking about it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Spieth is next in line to chase the career Grand Slam. The PGA Championship is the only major he hasn’t won. But it sure doesn’t get the same attention as Rory McIlroy gets at the Masters. Part of that is because Spieth’s game hasn’t been up to standard in recent years. And another part is because the Masters creates so many reminders as the only major held on the same course. But Spieth has history working against him. None of the five players with Grand Slam ever had to wait more than three years to get the final piece.

