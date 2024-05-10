PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’24: Facts and figures for the PGA at Valhalla

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Facts and figures for the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla. This is the fourth time for Valhalla to host the PGA Championship. The previous winners were Mark Brooks in a playoff, Tiger Woods in a playoff and Rory McIlroy by one shot in the dark. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite. Jordan Spieth in 2015 was the last player to win the first two majors of the year. Spieth needs the PGA Championship to complete the career Grand Slam. Tiger Woods is playing for the first time since the Masters. LIV Golf has 16 players in the field.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.