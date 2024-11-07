Peyton Watson’s win-preserving blocked shot was a year in the making and a measure of revenge

DENVER (AP) — Peyton Watson’s timing was perfect nearly a year later and in a similar late-game situation against the same star player. The Denver Nuggets’ high-flying forward blocked a shot attempt by Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the closing seconds to preserve their 124-122 win over the Thunder on Wednesday night. It was in stark contrast to what happened last December in Denver, when Gilgeous-Alexander hit a game-winning turnaround jumper with a second left over the outstretched arms of Watson. Watson hasn’t forgotten that moment. Watson won’t forget this one, either. His late swat came right after he missed a pair of free throws with 16 seconds remaining that could’ve put the game away.

