Peyton Scott’s 17 points lead No. 23 Oregon to 5th straight home win, topping Grand Canyon 70-54

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Peyton Scott scored 17 points and No. 23 Oregon used a fast start to earn a 70-54 victory over Grand Canyon, the Ducks’ fifth straight homecourt win. Oregon now has started the season with five straight wins five times in coach Kelly Graves 11 seasons.

