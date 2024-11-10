Pettiford scores 21 and Broome adds 20 as No. 11 Auburn beats No. 4 Houston 74-69

HOUSTON (AP) — Tahaad Pettiford had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, Johni Broome added 20 points and nine rebounds and No. 11 Auburn beat No. 4 Houston 74-69. Chaney Johnson had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Auburn (2-0). Broome scored 16 points and Pettiford had 15 in the second half. On Friday, the flight carrying the Tigers was grounded shortly after takeoff after two players got into a fight onboard. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl did not address the situation after Saturday’s game. L.J. Cryer and Emmanuel Sharp each had 13 points for Houston (1-1), J’Wan Roberts had 12 points and seven rebounds and Joseph Tugler and Milos Uzan each scored 10.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.