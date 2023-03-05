Pettersson, Miller score SHGs, Canucks beat Maple Leafs 4-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller scored short-handed goals 44 seconds apart in the third period and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 Saturday.

Andrei Kuzmenko and Nils Arman also scored for the Canucks, who won for the second time in three games. Brock Boeser had two assists and Thatcher Demko stopped 36 shots.

John Tavares scored for Toronto, which lost for the second time in three games after winning five of their previous six. Matt Murray, back after missing 17 games with an ankle injury, finished with 20 saves.

With Phillip Di Giuseppe in the box for high-sticking, Miller skated up the right side on a 2-on-1 rush and passed across to Pettersson who deked and slid the puck under Murray’s right pad for his 29th before running into the goalie to give the Canucks a 2-1 lead at 6:49 of the third.

Less than a minute later with Di Giuseppe still in the box, Miller got a lead pass from Pettersson, skated up and beat Murray from the left side for his 21st to give Vancouver a two-goal lead.

Arman took advantage of a Maple Leafs turnover in their defensive zone as he got a pass from Boeser on the left side and beat Murray for his third with 7 1/2 minutes left.

Toronto pulled Murray in favour of an extra attacker with more than three minutes remaining on the game clock and Pettersson nearly added to the Canucks’ tally, ringing a shot off the post.

Kuzmenko gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead with his 29th with a power-play goal with 2:09 left in the second, and Tavares tied it on a Toronto power play for his 28th at 1:32 of the third.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: At New Jersey on Tuesday night to finish a five-game trip.

Canucks: Host Nashville on Monday night in the third of a six-game homestand.

