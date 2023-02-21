Pettersen to stay as Europe’s Solheim Cup captain for 2024

DENHAM, England (AP) — Suzann Pettersen will captain Europe at the next two Solheim Cups. The Norwegian has been selected to lead the team for the 2024 event at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va. She had already been appointed as captain for this year’s Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain from Sept. 22-24. Pettersen says the decision “makes perfect sense” with the event being held in back-to-back years. She says “this will allow us to build a strategy and a philosophy for the team that we can keep, which will offer more consistency for the players and enable them to focus on their performance.”

