Petras, Barnes each throw 2 TD passes, Faison runs for 2 TDs as Utah State routs Hawaii 55-10

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Spencer Petras and Bryson Barnes each threw two touchdown passes, Rahsul Faison had two 37-yard touchdown runs and Utah State’s defense came up with five interceptions as the Aggies steamrolled Hawaii 55-10 in a Mountain West Conference game. Utah State (3-7, 2-3) scored 24 straight first-half points before Hawaii got on the board with a 40-yard Kansei Matsuzawa field goal to make it 24-3 at intermission.

