Petition launched to recognize 1st Black pro hockey coach

MONTREAL (AP) — A grassroots effort is underway to get professional hockey’s first Black coach into the Hall of Fame. Hockey Nova Scotia launched a petition earlier this month calling on John Paris Jr. to get recognized for his contributions to the sport. The 76-year-old said the attention was unexpected and humbling. Paris has a number of firsts on his resume. He was the first Black coach in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the first Black scout in the NHL with the St. Louis Blues, the first Black general manager in professional hockey and the first Black professional hockey coach from his time with Atlanta of the International Hockey League.

