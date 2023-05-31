Petes beat Remparts 4-2 to avoid elimination in Memorial Cup

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (AP) — Michael Simpson stopped 26 shots, Tucker Robertson, J.R. Avon, Avery Hayes and Connor Lockhart scored and the Peterborough Petes avoided elimination in the Memorial Cup, beating the Quebec Remparts 4-2 on Tuesday night. The Ontario Hockey League champion Petes (1-2) will play Thursday night against the loser of the game Wednesday night between the Western Hockey League champion Seattle Thunderbirds (1-1) and host Kamloops Blazers (1-1). The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Remparts (2-1), with Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy stepping aside as coach after the tournament, were already guaranteed a berth Sunday in the championship game. James Malatesta and Nathan Gaucher scored for the Quebec.

