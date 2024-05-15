Peterka scores twice for Germany in 8-1 rout of Latvia at hockey worlds

PRAGUE (AP) — JJ Peterka scored twice in Germany’s 8-1 rout of Latvia at the ice hockey world championship. Last year’s runner-up Germany netted five times in the second period in Ostrava to hand last year’s bronze medalist its first loss. The victory was Germany’s second in four Group B games. In Group A in Prague, the Czech Republic topped Denmark 7-4 for its third win. Switzerland faces Britain later in Group A, while Slovakia plays Poland in Group B.

