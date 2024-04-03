Peterka scores twice and Buffalo Sabres use 3rd-period surge in 6-2 win over the Washington Capitals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — JJ Peterka scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Capitals 6-2 on Tuesday night to slow Washington’s late-season playoff push.

Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and two assists each in an outing the Sabres blew open by scoring three times in a 2:30 span in the opening minutes of the third period. Zemgus Girgensons also scored and Buffalo inched to within five points of the Capitals, who began the day holding the Eastern Conference’s final playoff spot.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen bounced back after getting beaten by Martin Fehervary’s 40-footer on the first shot he faced, to finish with 23 saves. Sabres forward Jeff Skinner, playing in his 1,000th career NHL game, was held off the scoresheet, and drew a big sigh from the crowd when he had a shot bank off the crossbar with 8:45 left.

Dylan Strome also scored for the Capitals, who dropped to 0-2-1 in their past three in a skid that immediately followed a 6-1 run.

Charlie Lindgren was yanked after allowing six goals on 31 shots, and dropped to 6-3-1 in his past 10 starts. Darcy Kuemper mopped up with four saves.

After Fehervary opened the scoring 2:46 in, the Sabres responded with three consecutive goals.

Peterka scored the go-ahead goal with 3:10 left in the first period by converting Zach Benson’s pass through the crease on a power-play opportunity. Peterka, with his team-leading 28th, scored again midway through the second period after being set up in front by Tuch, who forced Nicolas Aube-Kubel to cough up the puck while attempting to break out of the Capitals zone.

Leading 3-2, Dahlin sparked Buffalo’s three-goal surge by one-timing in a shot from the left point 3:03 into the third period. The Sabres next two goals came on consecutive shots, capped by Tuch converting rookie Thompson’s pass into the slot to chase Lindgren.

The Sabres honored Skinner with all skaters taking the ice for the pre-game warmup wearing red woolen hats, which Skinner is known to sport. The team then held a brief ceremony at center ice where the player was joined by his parents and friends, and presented with a silver stick.

Skinner, unfortunately, also carries the distinction of playing the most NHL games without being on a team to make the playoffs. A first-round pick by Carolina in the 2010 draft, the 31-year-old spent his first eight seasons with the Hurricanes before being traded to Buffalo, where he’s finishing his sixth season.

Capitals forward T.J. Oshie traveled with the team but did not play, and Tom Wilson served the sixth and final game of his NHL suspension for high-sticking.

Capitals: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

Sabres: Close five-game homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.

