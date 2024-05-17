Peterka has goal, 3 assists in Germany’s 8-2 rout of Kazakhstan at men’s hockey world championship

PRAGUE (AP) — JJ Peterka had a goal and three assists, Wojciech Stachowiak set up four goals, and Germany clinched a playoff berth with an 8-2 rout of Kazakhstan at the men’s hockey world championship. Germany improved to 3-2 while Kazakhstan is in jeopardy of facing relegation after dropping to 1-4 in Group B. In a Group A preliminary round meeting, Christian Wejse scored the decisive goal with 7:59 left in regulation of Denmark’s 4-3 win over winless Britain. Later in the day, the United States faces Poland in Group B, while the Czech Republic plays Austria (1-2-1) in Group A.

