Peterka has goal, 3 assists in Germany’s 8-2 rout of Kazakhstan at men’s hockey world championship

By The Associated Press
Germany's Maximilian Kastner, center, scores his side's eighth goal past Kazakhstan's goalkeeper Nikita Boyarkin during the preliminary round match between Germany and Kazakhstan at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Vojinovic]

PRAGUE (AP) — JJ Peterka had a goal and three assists, Wojciech Stachowiak set up four goals, and Germany clinched a playoff berth with an 8-2 rout of Kazakhstan at the men’s hockey world championship. Germany improved to 3-2 while Kazakhstan is in jeopardy of facing relegation after dropping to 1-4 in Group B. In a Group A preliminary round meeting, Christian Wejse scored the decisive goal with 7:59 left in regulation of Denmark’s 4-3 win over winless Britain. Later in the day, the United States faces Poland in Group B, while the Czech Republic plays Austria (1-2-1) in Group A.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.