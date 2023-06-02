Peterborough rallies to beat Kamloops 5-4 in OT in Memorial Cup tiebreaker

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (AP) — J.R. Avon scored at 10:54 of overtime and the Peterborough Petes beat the host Kamloops Blazers 5-4 in the Memorial Cup tiebreaker Thursday night to advance to face the Seattle Thunderbirds in the semifinal. Avon took a drop pass from Owen Beck and beat goalie Dylan Ernst with a shot into the top of the net. Ontario Hockey League champion Peterborough will face the Western Hockey League champion Thunderbirds on Friday night for a spot in the final Sunday against the Quebec Remparts. Connor Lockhart, Brennan Othmann, Samuel Mayer and Brian Zanetti also scored for Peterborough and Michael Simpson made 43 saves.Down 4-1 early in the second period, the Petes tied it on Zanetti’s goal with 1:10 left in the period.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.