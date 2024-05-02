Peter Oosterhuis, Ryder Cup stalwart and CBS announcer, dies at 75

Peter Oosterhuis was best known in recent years as a CBS golf analyst. He had quite the playing career, too. Oosterhuis has died at the age of 75. The PGA Tour did not mention a cause of death but he had retired from broadcasting in 2014 with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. Oosterhuis twice won the Order of Merit when the European Tour was formed in 1972. He won seven times in Europe and once on the PGA Tour. His best golf was the Ryder Cup. He played on six losing teams during an era of U.S. dominance and compiled a winning record.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.