Peter Malnati is a winner again and tired of all the talk about money in golf

Peter Malnati is a winner again and already seeing some of the perks. He’ll play the opening two rounds of the Houston Open with Scottie Scheffler. He’s the No. 1 player and going for his third straight victory. A big part of Malnati is all about representing the little guy. He was emotional when he won the Valspar Championship. He mentioned how important the tournaments are even when they aren’t signature events. Malnati says he hopes his win resonates because he thinks fans are tired of talking about money. He says great moments in sport are not about contracts.

