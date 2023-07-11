Peter Kuest is the latest example of how 2 weeks can change a golfer’s career

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Peter Kuest is the latest example of how two weeks can change everything. He was a Monday qualifier for the Rocket Mortgage Classic and tied for fourth. That sent him to the John Deere Classic where he tied for 17th. And now he’s a special temporary member of the PGA Tour. That means he can take unlimited sponsor exemptions. The same is true for Ryan Gerard, Akshay Bhatia and Min Woo Lee. In other golf news, Royal Birkdale will get the British Open in 2026 for the 11th time. Annika Sorenstam is getting her own tour. Her foundation is partnering with the Women’s All Pro Tour.

