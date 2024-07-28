Pete Crow-Armstrong hits go-ahead RBI as the Cubs defeat the Royals 7-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong, who came into the game hitting .183, was 3-for-4 with a run and the go-ahead RBI as the Chicago Cubs defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Sunday.

The Cubs are 12-8 in their last 20 games after going 3-9 in their previous 12.

Javier Assad (5-3) allowed three runs on five hits in six innings.

Cole Ragans (7-7) took the loss, allowing four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Michael Massey led off the first with a walk before Bobby Witt Jr. extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an infield single. With two outs, Hunter Renfroe lined one to center, scoring both runners.

Nico Hoerner doubled in the third to tie it at 2-all.

The Royals retook the lead in the fourth on a controversial home run. Freddy Fermin launched a long flyball down the left-field line that appeared headed to the foul pole. A fan wearing a Cubs hat reached over the railing from foul territory and caught the ball before left fielder Ian Happ had a chance. Fan interference was called, giving Fermin his fifth homer of the season.

The Cubs took their first lead in the sixth. Michael Busch hit a one-out double and then scored on David Bote’s two-out double. Bote scored on Crow-Armstrong’s single, ending Ragans’ day.

Chicago added three insurance runs in the ninth, including Patrick Wisdom’s second homer in as many days.

TRAINING ROOM

Royals OF MJ Melendez returned from his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. He had been on the IL since July 15 with a sprained left ankle. In a corresponding move, the Royals optioned OF Drew Waters to Triple-A Omaha following Saturday night’s game. … Royals RHP John Schreiber left the game with right knee patella discomfort. … RHP Hunter Harvey left with left lower back spasms.

UP NEXT:

Cubs: Chicago continues a six-game road trip with the first of three games in Cincinnati. The Cubs will RHP Jameson Taillon (7-5, 2.96 ERA) to the mound to face Reds RHP Carson Spiers (3-2, 3.83 ERA).

Royals: Kansas City travels to Chicago for the first game in a three-game series with the White Sox. RHP Alec Marsh (7-7, 4.75) will face RHP Chris Flexen (2-10, 5.25) of the White Sox.

